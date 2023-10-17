Insiders At Elevance Health Sold US$1.2m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elevance Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and President of Commercial & Specialty Health Benefits, Charles Kendrick, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$462 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$463. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Charles Kendrick's holding.

Elevance Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Elevance Health Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Elevance Health. In total, Independent Director Robert Dixon dumped US$148k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Elevance Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Elevance Health insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$137m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elevance Health Insiders?

An insider sold Elevance Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Elevance Health is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Elevance Health, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

