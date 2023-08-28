Insiders Of EMCORE Reap Rewards After Their Investment Jumps Another US$224k

Insiders who bought EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$9.1m as a result of the stock's 22% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$1.5m worth of stock is now worth US$1.8m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EMCORE

Notably, that recent purchase by Bradley Radoff is the biggest insider purchase of EMCORE shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.56). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Bradley Radoff. Notably Bradley Radoff was also the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At EMCORE Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at EMCORE. insider Bradley Radoff spent US$1.5m on stock. But we did see insider Bradley Radoff sell shares worth US$4.0k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership Of EMCORE

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of EMCORE shares, worth about US$5.2m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EMCORE Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on EMCORE stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EMCORE. At Simply Wall St, we've found that EMCORE has 5 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

