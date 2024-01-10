Insiders At Emerson Electric Sold US$5.6m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Many Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, Lisa Flavin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$89.65 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$94.62). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 46% of Lisa Flavin's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.1m for 24.40k shares. But they sold 61.22k shares for US$5.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Emerson Electric shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Emerson Electric Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Emerson Electric, over the last three months. Insiders spent US$2.1m on shares. But Executive VP & COO Ram Krishnan sold shares worth US$1.2m. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Emerson Electric insiders own about US$202m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Emerson Electric may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.