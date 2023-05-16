Insiders At EOG Resources Sold US$3.1m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

Over the past year, many EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EOG Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Kerr for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$130 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$111). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Kerr was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

All up, insiders sold more shares in EOG Resources than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

EOG Resources Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of EOG Resources shares. Specifically, COO & President Lloyd Helms ditched US$892k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that EOG Resources insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$220m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EOG Resources Insiders?

An insider sold EOG Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, EOG Resources makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for EOG Resources (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

