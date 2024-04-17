Insiders Re-Evaluate Their AU$840.4k Stock Purchase As iCandy Interactive Falls To AU$28m

Insiders who bought AU$840.4k worth of iCandy Interactive Limited's (ASX:ICI) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.034 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 15% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$575.1k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

iCandy Interactive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yong Loong Tan for AU$840k worth of shares, at about AU$0.034 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.023 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yong Loong Tan.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of iCandy Interactive

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. iCandy Interactive insiders own about AU$7.3m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About iCandy Interactive Insiders?

The fact that there have been no iCandy Interactive insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in iCandy Interactive and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in iCandy Interactive.

