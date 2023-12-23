Insiders Re-Evaluate Their AU$934.5k Stock Purchase As SensOre Falls To AU$7.7m

The recent price decline of 26% in SensOre Ltd's (ASX:S3N) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$934.5k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.25 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$357.6k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SensOre Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non Executive Director Nicholas Limb bought AU$300k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.096. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While SensOre insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:S3N Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SensOre insiders own about AU$3.7m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SensOre Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SensOre insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, SensOre insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SensOre (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

