Insiders Re-Evaluate Their US$2.02m Stock Purchase As IGM Biosciences Falls To US$349m

The recent 17% drop in IGM Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$2.02m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$11.07 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$1.09m which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IGM Biosciences

The Independent Director M. Behrens made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$17.14 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.98 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 182.50k shares. But insiders sold 52.92k shares worth US$971k. In total, IGM Biosciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$11.07. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does IGM Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of IGM Biosciences shares, worth about US$5.9m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IGM Biosciences Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IGM Biosciences shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think IGM Biosciences insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of IGM Biosciences.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

