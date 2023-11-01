Insiders Re-Evaluate Their US$5.19m Stock Purchase As Definitive Healthcare Falls To US$900m

Insiders who acquired US$5.19m worth of Definitive Healthcare Corp.'s (NASDAQ:DH) stock at an average price of US$11.54 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$2.59m which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Definitive Healthcare

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Definitive Healthcare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Chairman Jason Krantz for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$11.54 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jason Krantz.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Definitive Healthcare

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Definitive Healthcare insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$7.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Definitive Healthcare Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Definitive Healthcare insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Definitive Healthcare. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Definitive Healthcare (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.