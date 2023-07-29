Insiders At Goldman Sachs Group Sold US$24m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Goldman Sachs Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, John Waldron, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$387 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$353. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Goldman Sachs Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Goldman Sachs Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Goldman Sachs Group. In total, insiders sold US$5.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Goldman Sachs Group insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$668m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goldman Sachs Group Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Goldman Sachs Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

