Insiders At Hilton Worldwide Holdings Sold US$2.1m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief HR Officer, Laura Fuentes, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$141 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$150). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Laura Fuentes's stake.

In total, Hilton Worldwide Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Hilton Worldwide Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Hilton Worldwide Holdings shares over the last three months. In total, Executive VP & Chief HR Officer Laura Fuentes sold US$1.8m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Lead Independent Director Douglas Steenland bought US$100k worth , as we said above . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hilton Worldwide Holdings insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$637m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Hilton Worldwide Holdings is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

