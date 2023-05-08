Insiders hold 43% of Sabvest Capital Limited (JSE:SBP), and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Sabvest Capital Limited (JSE:SBP) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 43% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This might indicate that they expect share prices to rise in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sabvest Capital, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sabvest Capital?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sabvest Capital. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sabvest Capital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sabvest Capital. With a 41% stake, CEO Christopher Seabrooke is the largest shareholder. Eric Ellerine Trust (Pty) Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 9.5% of common stock, and InsingerGilissen Asset Management N.V holds about 7.4% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Sabvest Capital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sabvest Capital Limited. Insiders own R1.3b worth of shares in the R3.0b company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.5%, of the Sabvest Capital stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sabvest Capital better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

