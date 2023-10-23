Insiders hold 47% of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT), and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. With a 47% stake, CEO Terrence Moolman is the largest shareholder. Allan Gray Proprietary Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Ninety One UK Limited holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R3.9b, and insiders have R1.8b worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

