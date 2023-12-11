Insiders hold 54% of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI), and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

Greenwich LifeSciences' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

52% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Greenwich LifeSciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenwich LifeSciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Greenwich LifeSciences, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greenwich LifeSciences. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Snehal Patel with 41% of shares outstanding. David McWilliams is the second largest shareholder owning 4.8% of common stock, and Kenneth Hallock holds about 3.1% of the company stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Kenneth Hallock is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Greenwich LifeSciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of US$151m, that means they have US$82m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

