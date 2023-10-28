Insiders At Home Depot Sold US$8.3m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Many The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Home Depot

The Executive Vice President of Customer Experience, Matthew Carey, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$316 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$276). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Home Depot than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Home Depot Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Home Depot. In total, insiders sold US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Home Depot Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Home Depot insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$207m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Home Depot Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Home Depot has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

