Insiders At Humana Sold US$19m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Humana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Jones, for US$7.5m worth of shares, at about US$502 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$492. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Humana insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Humana

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Humana insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$109m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Humana Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Humana insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Humana, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Humana, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

