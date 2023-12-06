Insiders At Intercontinental Exchange Sold US$1.8m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Intercontinental Exchange Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Jeffrey Sprecher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$108 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$114). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.2% of Jeffrey Sprecher's stake.

In the last year Intercontinental Exchange insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Intercontinental Exchange insiders own about US$291m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intercontinental Exchange Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Intercontinental Exchange insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Intercontinental Exchange insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Intercontinental Exchange. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Intercontinental Exchange (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

