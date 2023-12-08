Insiders At IQVIA Holdings Sold US$6.6m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for IQVIA Holdings

IQVIA Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Constantinos Panagos, for US$4.2m worth of shares, at about US$209 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$215, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Constantinos Panagos's holding.

Insiders in IQVIA Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At IQVIA Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of IQVIA Holdings shares. In total, insider Constantinos Panagos dumped US$4.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does IQVIA Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. IQVIA Holdings insiders own about US$304m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought IQVIA Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, IQVIA Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

