Insiders At Johnson & Johnson Sold US$5.6m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Over the past year, many Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Johnson & Johnson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Peter Fasolo, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$170 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$155. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Johnson & Johnson insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Johnson & Johnson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Johnson & Johnson insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$270m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johnson & Johnson Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Johnson & Johnson shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Johnson & Johnson insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Johnson & Johnson. For example - Johnson & Johnson has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

