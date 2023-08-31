Insiders At JPMorgan Chase Sold US$25m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Daniel Pinto, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$136 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$148). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Daniel Pinto's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of JPMorgan Chase shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

JPMorgan Chase Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of JPMorgan Chase shares. In total, insiders sold US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of JPMorgan Chase

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase Tell Us?

Insiders sold JPMorgan Chase shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that JPMorgan Chase is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for JPMorgan Chase (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

