Insiders At Lockheed Martin Sold US$12m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

In the last year, many Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$474 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$456. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lockheed Martin than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Lockheed Martin Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Lockheed Martin shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$9.2m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile insider John Donovan bought US$251k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Lockheed Martin

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lockheed Martin insiders own about US$89m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Lockheed Martin stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lockheed Martin has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

