Insiders made the right call by buying US$3.3m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) stock this year, currently sit on US$1.2m profit

Insiders who purchased Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 5.7% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$3.3m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$4.5m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kyndryl Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Martin Schroeter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$9.68 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$14.12. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Kyndryl Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kyndryl Holdings insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kyndryl Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kyndryl Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Kyndryl Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kyndryl Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

