Insiders Made Right Decision To Sell As Super Micro Computer Dips 21%

By selling US$27m worth of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock at an average sell price of US$303 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$11b after the stock price dropped 21% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Charles Liang, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$252 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$714. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.9% of Charles Liang's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Super Micro Computer than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$303, on average. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Super Micro Computer Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Super Micro Computer. We note insiders cashed in US$6.6m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider Shiu Chan bought US$1.1m worth of shares. We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Super Micro Computer insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$6.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Super Micro Computer Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Super Micro Computer, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Super Micro Computer makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Super Micro Computer.

Of course Super Micro Computer may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.