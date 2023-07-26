Insiders At McDonald's Sold US$5.4m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McDonald's

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Global CFO, Ian Borden, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$256 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$292). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Ian Borden's holding.

In the last year McDonald's insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

McDonald's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at McDonald's. In total, insiders sold US$2.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does McDonald's Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that McDonald's insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$385m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About McDonald's Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought McDonald's stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing McDonald's. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for McDonald's you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

