Insiders At MSCI Sold US$5.4m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MSCI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Catherine Kinney, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$507 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$505. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year MSCI insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

MSCI Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at MSCI. In total, General Counsel Robert Gutowski sold US$769k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does MSCI Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MSCI insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MSCI Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought MSCI stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that MSCI is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MSCI. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MSCI you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

