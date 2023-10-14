Insiders own 20% of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) shares but private equity firms control 55% of the company

Key Insights

Genesis Land Development's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Smoothwater Capital Corporation)

Insiders own 20% of Genesis Land Development

Every investor in Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Genesis Land Development.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genesis Land Development?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Genesis Land Development. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Genesis Land Development's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Genesis Land Development is not owned by hedge funds. Smoothwater Capital Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 55% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 7.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Genesis Land Development

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Genesis Land Development Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$139m, and insiders have CA$28m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 55% stake in Genesis Land Development. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Genesis Land Development has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

