Insiders own 20% of ValueMax Group Limited (SGX:T6I) shares but private companies control 59% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ValueMax Group Limited (SGX:T6I), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ValueMax Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ValueMax Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of ValueMax Group, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

ValueMax Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Yeah Holdings Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 59%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 16% and 2.6% of the stock. Hiang Nam Yeah, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of ValueMax Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in ValueMax Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$249m, and insiders have S$49m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in ValueMax Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 59%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

