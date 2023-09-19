Insiders own 23% of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) shares but private companies control 35% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over COLTENE Holding by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insider ownership in COLTENE Holding is 23%

A look at the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of COLTENE Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COLTENE Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in COLTENE Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see COLTENE Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in COLTENE Holding. Huwa Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 22% of shares outstanding. With 17% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Arthur Zwingenberger and Ratikon Privatstiftung are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of COLTENE Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of COLTENE Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF93m stake in this CHF411m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over COLTENE Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 35%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for COLTENE Holding you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

