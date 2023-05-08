Insiders own 24% of Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR) shares but private companies control 53% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Harbour-Link Group Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

53% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insiders own 24% of Harbour-Link Group Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Harbour-Link Group Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harbour-Link Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Harbour-Link Group Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Harbour-Link Group Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Harbour-Link Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Enricharvest Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 32%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 22% and 10.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Piaw Yong, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Harbour-Link Group Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Harbour-Link Group Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM474m, and insiders have RM115m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Harbour-Link Group Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 53%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Harbour-Link Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Harbour-Link Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

