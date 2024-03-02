Insiders own 26% of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares but retail investors control 44% of the company

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ChromaDex, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ChromaDex?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ChromaDex. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ChromaDex's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ChromaDex. The company's largest shareholder is Ka-shing Li, with ownership of 11%. With 10% and 5.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hoi Shuen Chau and Nestlé S.A. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Robert Fried, the CEO has 2.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ChromaDex

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ChromaDex Corporation. Insiders have a US$32m stake in this US$121m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ChromaDex. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 4.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.1% of ChromaDex. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

