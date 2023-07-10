Insiders own 29% of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) shares but individual investors control 56% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Symphony International Holdings by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 5 shareholders own 44% of the company

Insiders own 29% of Symphony International Holdings

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Symphony International Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Symphony International Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Symphony International Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Symphony International Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Symphony International Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Anil Thadani with 22% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Sunil Chandiramani, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 5 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Symphony International Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Symphony International Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just US$212m, and insiders have US$60m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Symphony International Holdings shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Symphony International Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Symphony International Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

