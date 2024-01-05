Insiders own 31% of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) shares but individual investors control 57% of the company

Key Insights

Valuetronics Holdings' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 17 investors have a majority stake in the company with 43% ownership

Insiders own 31% of Valuetronics Holdings

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Valuetronics Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

SGX:BN2 Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Valuetronics Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Valuetronics Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Valuetronics Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

SGX:BN2 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Valuetronics Holdings. With a 19% stake, CEO Chong Hing Tse is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.8% and 5.1% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Kok Kit Chow is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 17 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Valuetronics Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Valuetronics Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$252m, and insiders have S$79m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Valuetronics Holdings. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Valuetronics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

