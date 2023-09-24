Insiders own 33% of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares but retail investors control 45% of the company

Key Insights

Niu Technologies' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

33% of Niu Technologies is held by insiders

Every investor in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Niu Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Niu Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Niu Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Niu Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Niu Technologies. Our data shows that Yinan Li is the largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. Niu Holding Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.4% of common stock, and Yan Li holds about 4.8% of the company stock. Yan Li, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Niu Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Niu Technologies. Insiders own US$72m worth of shares in the US$219m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Niu Technologies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.4%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

