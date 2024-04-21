Insiders own 34% of BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN) shares but retail investors control 46% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over BVZ Holding by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 34% of BVZ Holding

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of BVZ Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BVZ Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BVZ Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BVZ Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BVZ Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Balthasar Meier is currently the largest shareholder, with 28% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.3% and 5.0% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of BVZ Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of BVZ Holding AG. Insiders own CHF72m worth of shares in the CHF213m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in BVZ Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

