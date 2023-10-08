Insiders own 35% of Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) shares but retail investors control 37% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Generation Development Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insider ownership in Generation Development Group is 35%

If you want to know who really controls Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 37% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Generation Development Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Generation Development Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Generation Development Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Generation Development Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Generation Development Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is John Wheeler with 9.7% of shares outstanding. With 8.4% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, River Capital Pty Ltd. and William Bessemer are the second and third largest shareholders. William Bessemer, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Generation Development Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Generation Development Group Limited. Insiders own AU$103m worth of shares in the AU$295m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in Generation Development Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

