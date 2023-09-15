Insiders own 42% of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) shares but retail investors control 54% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in PyroGenesis Canada indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 46% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 42% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PyroGenesis Canada.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PyroGenesis Canada?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of PyroGenesis Canada, for yourself, below.

PyroGenesis Canada is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Photis Pascali with 41% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.2% and 0.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Robert Radin is also a Lead Director, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of PyroGenesis Canada

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in PyroGenesis Canada Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$140m, and insiders have CA$59m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of PyroGenesis Canada shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the PyroGenesis Canada stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PyroGenesis Canada (including 1 which is concerning) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

