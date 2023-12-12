Insiders own 58% of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) in spite of selling recently and the recent dip may have hurt them

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Atlas Energy Solutions implies vested interests in company growth

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And our data suggests that insiders own the top position in the company’s share registry despite recent sales. Following last week's 3.5% decline in share price, the group also suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Atlas Energy Solutions, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlas Energy Solutions?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Atlas Energy Solutions. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Atlas Energy Solutions' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Atlas Energy Solutions. The company's CEO Ben Brigham is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 14% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Gregory Shepard is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Atlas Energy Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$1.7b, that means insiders have a whopping US$976m worth of shares in their own names. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Atlas Energy Solutions. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.8%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Atlas Energy Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Atlas Energy Solutions has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

