Insiders At Paychex Sold US$3.4m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Over the past year, many Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paychex

The Senior Vice President of Product Development & Information Technology, Michael Gioja, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$125 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$122. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Paychex insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Paychex better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Paychex Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Paychex insiders own about US$4.7b worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Paychex Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Paychex insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Paychex, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Paychex, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

