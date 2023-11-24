Insiders Who Purchased €767.2k Of Marley Spoon Stock May Not Have Expected 28% Tumble

Insiders who bought €767.2k worth of Marley Spoon SE's (ASX:MMM) stock at an average buy price of €0.16 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 28% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth €144.1k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Marley Spoon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Gilbert Siegel for AU$750k worth of shares, at about AU$0.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.031. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Marley Spoon insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Marley Spoon Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Marley Spoon insiders own about AU$1.7m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marley Spoon Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Marley Spoon shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Marley Spoon stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marley Spoon. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Marley Spoon (4 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

