Insiders Who Purchased AU$1.1m Of Ai-Media Technologies Stock May Not Have Expected 11% Tumble \

The recent 11% drop in Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$1.1m worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.35 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$720k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ai-Media Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Anthony Abrahams for AU$870k worth of shares, at about AU$0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Anthony Abrahams was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Anthony Abrahams was also the biggest seller.

Anthony Abrahams purchased 3.00m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.35. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Ai-Media Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Ai-Media Technologies insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ai-Media Technologies Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Ai-Media Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ai-Media Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Ai-Media Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

