Insiders who purchased LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at AU$73k

Insiders who bought AU$233k worth of LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$73k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LARK Distilling

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman David C. Dearie bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.82). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months LARK Distilling insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$2.65. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At LARK Distilling Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some LARK Distilling insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders purchased AU$33k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that LARK Distilling insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LARK Distilling Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think LARK Distilling insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LARK Distilling you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

