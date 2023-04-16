Insiders who purchased this year lose US$51k as D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) stock drops to US$0.50

The recent 35% drop in D-Wave Quantum Inc.'s (NYSE:QBTS) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$64k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$2.55 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$13k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At D-Wave Quantum

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Steven West bought US$64k worth of shares at a price of US$2.55 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.50). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Steven West.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of D-Wave Quantum

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, D-Wave Quantum insiders have about 2.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The D-Wave Quantum Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded D-Wave Quantum shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think D-Wave Quantum insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that D-Wave Quantum is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

