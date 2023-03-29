Insiders who purchased OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$1.1k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$222k worth of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 3.0% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$1.1k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for OGE Energy

OGE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director David Rainbolt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$183k worth of shares at a price of US$36.65 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$36.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$222k for 6.10k shares. On the other hand they divested 3.07k shares, for US$117k. In total, OGE Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

OGE Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that OGE Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$222k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of OGE Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that OGE Energy insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The OGE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in OGE Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OGE Energy. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for OGE Energy (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course OGE Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here