Insiders Rewarded With AU$787k Addition To Investment As MedAdvisor Stock Hits AU$162m

Insiders who bought MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by AU$19m as a result of the stock's 13% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$1.23m is now worth AU$2.02m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MedAdvisor

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Jim Xenos bought AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.29. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that MedAdvisor insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares (which is 6.6% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About MedAdvisor Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MedAdvisor shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in MedAdvisor and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for MedAdvisor.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

