Insiders Rewarded With UK£3.2m Addition To Investment As YouGov Stock Hits UK£1.3b

Last week, YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 16% last week, resulting in a UK£179m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 22% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£14.9m is now worth UK£18.1m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

YouGov Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Non-Executive Chair Stephan Shakespeare bought UK£15m worth of shares at a price of UK£9.50 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£11.55. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£15m for 1.57m shares. On the other hand they divested 1.56m shares, for UK£15m. Overall, YouGov insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:YOU Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2023

YouGov Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at YouGov. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£54k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. YouGov insiders own about UK£34m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About YouGov Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of YouGov we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of YouGov.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

