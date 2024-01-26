Insiders Rewarded With US$336k Addition To Investment As QCR Holdings Stock Hits US$1.0b

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 11% resulting in a US$105m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$973.5k is now worth US$1.31m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QCR Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Brent Cobb bought US$463k worth of shares at a price of US$46.30 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$61.09), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While QCR Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

QCR Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at QCR Holdings over the last quarter. CEO & Director Larry Helling shelled out US$48k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. QCR Holdings insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 3.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QCR Holdings Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think QCR Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with QCR Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

