Insiders At Schlumberger Sold US$22m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

Many Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schlumberger

The Executive Vice President of Core Services & Equipment, Abdellah Merad, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$57.20 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$43.25. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Schlumberger insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Schlumberger Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Schlumberger. In total, insiders sold US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Schlumberger

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Schlumberger insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Schlumberger Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Schlumberger stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Schlumberger is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Schlumberger you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

