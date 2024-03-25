Insiders See AU$1.25m Investment In Macro Metals Jump Last Week

Last week, Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 40% last week, resulting in a AU$6.5m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 111% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, their original purchase of AU$1.25m worth of stock is now worth AU$2.63m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Macro Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Tolga Kumova was the biggest purchase of Macro Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.007. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Macro Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.0033 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Macro Metals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Macro Metals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Macro Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Macro Metals insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$5.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Macro Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Macro Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Macro Metals you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

