Insiders See CN¥782k Investment In Southern Packaging Group Jump Last Week

Insiders who bought Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by S$8.4m as a result of the stock's 28% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original CN¥782k acquisition is now worth CN¥1.7m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Southern Packaging Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Shek Chuen Jen for S$278k worth of shares, at about S$0.25 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Shek Chuen Jen bought a total of 3.09m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Southern Packaging Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Southern Packaging Group insiders own 91% of the company, worth about S$35m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Packaging Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Southern Packaging Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Southern Packaging Group insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Southern Packaging Group you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

