Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$77k profit after buying Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) stock worth US$997k last year

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Planet Labs PBC Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of Product & Business Kevin Weil made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$997k worth of shares at a price of US$3.64 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$3.92. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Planet Labs PBC insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Kevin Weil was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Planet Labs PBC Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Planet Labs PBC insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 8.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Planet Labs PBC Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Planet Labs PBC insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Planet Labs PBC. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Planet Labs PBC.

