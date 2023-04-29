Insiders sold GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) stock at a low of US$78.07 , meanwhile current prices stay relatively expensive at US$81.34

Even though GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) has fallen by 5.9% over the past week , insiders who sold US$444k worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$78.07 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CEO of Imaging, Jan Makela, sold US$444k worth of shares at a price of US$78.07 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$81.34). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 100% of Jan Makela's stake. Jan Makela was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

GE HealthCare Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of GE HealthCare Technologies shares. In total, President & CEO of Imaging Jan Makela sold US$444k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does GE HealthCare Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.02% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares, worth about US$7.5m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GE HealthCare Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GE HealthCare Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

